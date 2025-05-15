Are these 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds In Your Retirement Portfolio?

Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the top Zacks Mutual Fund Rank and the lowest fees.

Invesco Equity & Income A

(ACEIX): 0.77% expense ratio and 0.35% management fee. ACEIX is a Large Cap Value mutual fund, which invests in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. ACEIX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 10.47%.

North Square Tactical Growth I

(ETFOX) is a stand out amongst its peers. ETFOX is classified as an Allocation Balanced fund, which seeks to invest in a balance of asset types, like stocks, bonds, and cash, and including precious metals or commodities is not unusual. With five-year annualized performance of 9.24%, expense ratio of 1.3% and management fee of 1.08%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

GMO International Intrinsic Value III

(GMOIX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. GMOIX is a Non US - Equity option, focusing their investments acoss emerging and developed markets, and can often extend across cap levels too. GMOIX has an expense ratio of 0.67%, management fee of 0.65%, and annual returns of 15.65% over the past five years.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Get Your Free (ACEIX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (GMOIX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (ETFOX): Fund Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.