Are these 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds In Your Retirement Portfolio?- September 29, 2020
The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are among the best managed and best performing mutual funds available. If you are just finding out about our Top-Ranked Funds list, we welcome you!
Great performance, diversification, and low fees: it's a pretty simple formula for a great mutual fund. Some are better than others, but utilizing our Zacks Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that would make great additions to long-term investors' portfolios.
Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.
JPMorgan Large Cap Growth C (OLGCX): 1.44% expense ratio and 0.45% management fee. OLGCX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. With annual returns of 17.17% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.
Fidelity Advisor Small Cap Growth I (FCIGX). Expense ratio: 1.08%. Management fee: 0.84%. FCIGX is one of many Small Cap Growth mutual funds; these funds tend to create their portfolios around stocks with market capitalization of less than $2 billion. This fund has managed to produce a robust 11.38% over the last five years.
Vanguard International Growth Admiral (VWILX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. VWILX is a Non US - Equity option, focusing their investments acoss emerging and developed markets, and can often extend across cap levels too. VWILX has an expense ratio of 0.33%, management fee of 0.31%, and annual returns of 11.89% over the past five years.
We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.
