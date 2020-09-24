Are these 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds In Your Retirement Portfolio?- September 24, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are some of the top-performing, best managed funds available. If you're already invested in them, congratulations! If you're not, don't worry - it's never too late to start getting the advantages of these outstanding funds for your retirement.

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using our Zacks Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Here are the funds that have achieved the #1 (Strong Buy) Zacks Rank and have low fees.

William Blair Large Cap Growth N (LCGNX): 0.9% expense ratio and 0.6% management fee. LCGNX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. With annual returns of 16.15% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

AB Discovery Growth K (CHCKX): 1.08% expense ratio and 0.61% management fee. CHCKX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These mutual funds choose companies with a stock market valuation between $2 billion and $10 billion. CHCKX, with annual returns of 12.29% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

AQR Large Cap Defensive Style R6 (QUERX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. QUERX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. QUERX has an expense ratio of 0.3%, management fee of 0.25%, and annual returns of 12.01% over the past five years.

So, there you have it - if your advisor has you invested in any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," they are certainly earning their keep. If not, you may want to look elsewhere.

