Are these 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds In Your Retirement Portfolio?- September 23, 2020

Our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list includes some of the best managed and best performing funds around. If you're already invested in these, congratulations! But if you're just now discovering them, don't worry. When it comes to your retirement, it's never too late to start investing in the best.

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using our Zacks Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the highest Zacks Rank and the lowest fees.

Artisan Developing World Advisor (APDYX): 1.15% expense ratio and 1.03% management fee. APDYX is a Non US - Equity option, focusing their investments acoss emerging and developed markets, and can often extend across cap levels too. With annual returns of 14.94% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

AB Discovery Growth A (CHCLX). Expense ratio: 0.95%. Management fee: 0.61%. CHCLX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These mutual funds choose companies with a stock market valuation between $2 billion and $10 billion. This fund has managed to produce a robust 11.52% over the last five years.

Alger Capital Appreciation Z (ACAZX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. ACAZX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. ACAZX has an expense ratio of 0.85%, management fee of 0.77%, and annual returns of 13.14% over the past five years.

So, there you have it - if your advisor has you invested in any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," they are certainly earning their keep. If not, you may want to look elsewhere.

