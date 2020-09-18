Are these 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds In Your Retirement Portfolio?- September 18, 2020

If you're invested in any of the funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list, congratulations on owning some of the best managed and top-performing mutual funds. If you are lucky enough to discover our list of Top-Ranked Funds for the first time, it's never too late to start investing with the best, especially when it comes to your retirement.

Great performance, diversification, and low fees: it's a pretty simple formula for a great mutual fund. Some are better than others, but utilizing our Zacks Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that would make great additions to long-term investors' portfolios.

Here are the funds that have achieved the #1 (Strong Buy) Zacks Rank and have low fees.

T. Rowe Price Growth Stock Adviser (TRSAX) has a 0.92% expense ratio and 0.51% management fee. TRSAX is a part of the Large Cap Growth mutual fund category, which invest in many large U.S. companies that are expected to grow much faster compared to other large-cap stocks. With yearly returns of 14.33% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

Goldman Sachs Small/Mid-Cap Growth R (GTMRX): 1.49% expense ratio and 0.85% management fee. GTMRX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These funds aim to target companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion that are also expected to exhibit more extensive growth opportunities for investors than their peers. With yearly returns of 10.64% over the last five years, GTMRX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

Oppenheimer Discovery Y (ODIYX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. ODIYX is a Small Cap Growth mutual fund and tends to feature small companies in up-and-coming industries and markets. ODIYX has an expense ratio of 0.84%, management fee of 0.62%, and annual returns of 13.11% over the past five years.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

