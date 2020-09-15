Are these 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds In Your Retirement Portfolio?- September 15, 2020

Our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list includes some of the best managed and best performing funds around. If you're already invested in these, congratulations! But if you're just now discovering them, don't worry. When it comes to your retirement, it's never too late to start investing in the best.

The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Our Zacks Rank covers over 19,000 mutual funds has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.

Let's take a look at some of the highest Zacks Ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

John Hancock2 Capital Appreciation NAV (JHCPX) has a 0.74% expense ratio and 0.7% management fee. JHCPX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With yearly returns of 16.88% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

MSIFT Mid Cap Growth Portfolio I (MPEGX) is a stand out amongst its peers. MPEGX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. Mid Cap Growth funds pick stocks--usually companies with a market cap between $2 billion and $10 billion--that demonstrate extensive growth opportunities for investors compared to their peers. With five-year annualized performance of 22.6%, expense ratio of 0.76% and management fee of 0.5%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

Matthews China Small Companies Investor (MCSMX). Expense ratio: 1.42%. Management fee: 1%. Five year annual return: 18.73%. MCSMX is a Pacific Rim - Equity mutual fund; these funds typically invest in companies throughout the dominant export-focused markets of Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan, and Korea.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.

