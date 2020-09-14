Are these 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds In Your Retirement Portfolio?- September 14, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are among the best managed and best performing mutual funds available. If you are just finding out about our Top-Ranked Funds list, we welcome you!

The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Our Zacks Rank covers over 19,000 mutual funds has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider Harbor Capital Appreciation Investor (HCAIX). HCAIX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 1.03%, management fee of 0.6%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 16.19%.

Brown Advisory Flexible Equity Investor (BIAFX): 0.71% expense ratio and 0.44% management fee. BIAFX is a part of the Allocation Balanced fund category; these funds like to invest in a variety of asset types, finding a balance between stocks, bonds, cash, and sometimes even precious metals and commodities; they are mostly categorized by their respective asset allocation. With yearly returns of 11.06% over the last five years, BIAFX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

AB Small Cap Growth I (QUAIX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. QUAIX is one of many Small Cap Growth mutual funds; these funds tend to create their portfolios around stocks with market capitalization of less than $2 billion. QUAIX has an expense ratio of 0.9%, management fee of 0.75%, and annual returns of 14.11% over the past five years.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.

