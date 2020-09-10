Are these 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds In Your Retirement Portfolio?- September 10, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are among the best managed and best performing mutual funds available. If you are just finding out about our Top-Ranked Funds list, we welcome you!

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using our Zacks Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Here are the funds that have achieved the #1 (Strong Buy) Zacks Rank and have low fees.

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider Neuberger Berman Mid Cap Growth R6 (NRMGX). NRMGX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These funds aim to target companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion that are also expected to exhibit more extensive growth opportunities for investors than their peers. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 0.6%, management fee of 0.55%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 10.35%.

Nationwide Growth Fund IS (NGISX): 0.61% expense ratio and 0.45% management fee. NGISX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. With yearly returns of 11.78% over the last five years, NGISX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

T. Rowe Price Global Stock Adviser (PAGSX). Expense ratio: 1.12%. Management fee: 0.64%. Five year annual return: 14.75%. PAGSX is a Global - Equity mutual fund investing in bigger markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan; these kinds of funds aren't limited by geography.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

