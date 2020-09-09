Are these 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds In Your Retirement Portfolio?- September 09, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are some of the top-performing, best managed funds available. If you're already invested in them, congratulations! If you're not, don't worry - it's never too late to start getting the advantages of these outstanding funds for your retirement.

The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Our Zacks Rank covers over 19,000 mutual funds has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the highest Zacks Rank and the lowest fees.

Harbor Global Leaders Investor (HGGIX): 1.23% expense ratio and 0.75% management fee. HGGIX is a Global - Equity mutual fund. These funds invest in large markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan, and operate with very few geographical limitations. HGGIX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 11.16%.

Evercore Equity Fund (EWMCX) is a stand out amongst its peers. EWMCX is a part of the Large Cap Growth mutual fund category, which invest in many large U.S. companies that are expected to grow much faster compared to other large-cap stocks. With five-year annualized performance of 10.86%, expense ratio of 0.99% and management fee of 0.75%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

Fidelity Advisor Semiconductors A (FELAX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. FELAX is part of the Sector - Tech mutual fund category that invests in technology and lets investors own a stake in a notoriously volatile sector, but with a much more diversified approach. FELAX has an expense ratio of 1.1%, management fee of 0.54%, and annual returns of 20.48% over the past five years.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

Do You Know the Top 9 Retirement Investing Mistakes?

Investing in underperforming mutual funds is just one of the key errors that can derail your retirement plans.

To learn more, read our just-released report: 9 Retirement Mistakes You Need to Avoid.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.