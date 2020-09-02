Are these 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds In Your Retirement Portfolio?- September 02, 2020

Our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list includes some of the best managed and best performing funds around. If you're already invested in these, congratulations! But if you're just now discovering them, don't worry. When it comes to your retirement, it's never too late to start investing in the best.

Great performance, diversification, and low fees: it's a pretty simple formula for a great mutual fund. Some are better than others, but utilizing our Zacks Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that would make great additions to long-term investors' portfolios.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the highest Zacks Rank and the lowest fees.

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider Great-WestMultiMgrLgCapGrowIns (MXGSX). MXGSX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 0.65%, management fee of 0.64%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 15.65%.

Lord Abbett Convertible Fund F (LBFFX) is a stand out amongst its peers. LBFFX is a Convertible Bonds mutual fund, and these funds are unique in the fixed income world; these securities have components of both fixed income and equity, making them hybrid securities. With five-year annualized performance of 10.86%, expense ratio of 0.96% and management fee of 0.7%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

Goldman Sachs Small/Mid-Cap Growth R (GTMRX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. GTMRX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These funds aim to target companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion that are also expected to exhibit more extensive growth opportunities for investors than their peers. GTMRX has an expense ratio of 1.49%, management fee of 0.85%, and annual returns of 10.64% over the past five years.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

