Are these 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds In Your Retirement Portfolio?- October 08, 2020

If you're invested in any of the funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list, congratulations on owning some of the best managed and top-performing mutual funds. If you are lucky enough to discover our list of Top-Ranked Funds for the first time, it's never too late to start investing with the best, especially when it comes to your retirement.

The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Our Zacks Rank covers over 19,000 mutual funds has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.

Here are the funds that have achieved the #1 (Strong Buy) Zacks Rank and have low fees.

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider Victory RS Science&Technology Y (RIFYX). RIFYX is a Sector - Tech mutual fund, allowing investors to own a stake in a notoriously volatile sector with a much more diversified approach. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 1.24%, management fee of 1%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 22.92%.

Franklin Small-Mid Cap Growth A (FRSGX): 0.87% expense ratio and 0.46% management fee. FRSGX is a Small Cap Growth mutual fund building their portfolio around stocks with market caps under $2 billion and large growth opportunities. With yearly returns of 10.1% over the last five years, FRSGX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

Invesco Summit R5 (SMITX). Expense ratio: 0.76%. Management fee: 0.63%. Five year annual return: 15.25%. SMITX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers.

So, there you have it - if your advisor has you invested in any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," they are certainly earning their keep. If not, you may want to look elsewhere.

