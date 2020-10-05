Are these 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds In Your Retirement Portfolio?- October 05, 2020

If you're invested in any of the funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list, congratulations on owning some of the best managed and top-performing mutual funds. If you are lucky enough to discover our list of Top-Ranked Funds for the first time, it's never too late to start investing with the best, especially when it comes to your retirement.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using our Zacks Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

American Century Global Growth R6 (AGGDX): 0.73% expense ratio and 0.72% management fee. AGGDX is a Global - Equity mutual fund. These funds invest in large markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan, and operate with very few geographical limitations. AGGDX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 10.43%.

Fidelity Growth Discovery K (FGDKX): 0.68% expense ratio and 0.6% management fee. FGDKX is a part of the Large Cap Growth mutual fund category, which invest in many large U.S. companies that are expected to grow much faster compared to other large-cap stocks. With yearly returns of 16.02% over the last five years, FGDKX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

Payson Total Return Fund (PBFDX): 0.86% expense ratio and 0.6% management fee. PBFDX is classified as an Allocation Balanced fund, which seeks to invest in a balance of asset types, like stocks, bonds, and cash, and including precious metals or commodities is not unusual. With a five-year annual return of 10.31%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.

