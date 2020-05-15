Are these 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds In Your Retirement Portfolio?- May 15, 2020

Our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list includes some of the best managed and best performing funds around. If you're already invested in these, congratulations! But if you're just now discovering them, don't worry. When it comes to your retirement, it's never too late to start investing in the best.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using our Zacks Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Here are the funds that have achieved the #1 (Strong Buy) Zacks Rank and have low fees.

Brown Advisory Growth Equity Adviser (BAGAX): 1.09% expense ratio and 0.59% management fee. BAGAX is a part of the Large Cap Growth mutual fund category, which invest in many large U.S. companies that are expected to grow much faster compared to other large-cap stocks. BAGAX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 10.57%.

MSIF Global Opportunity Portfolio IS (MGTSX) is a stand out amongst its peers. MGTSX is a Global - Equity mutual fund. These funds invest in large markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan, and operate with very few geographical limitations. With five-year annualized performance of 13.43%, expense ratio of 0.84% and management fee of 0.74%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

T. Rowe Price Media & Telecomm (PRMTX). Expense ratio: 0.76%. Management fee: 0.64%. Five year annual return: 13.93%. PRMTX is part of the Sector - Tech mutual fund category that invests in technology and lets investors own a stake in a notoriously volatile sector, but with a much more diversified approach.

So, there you have it - if your advisor has you invested in any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," they are certainly earning their keep. If not, you may want to look elsewhere.

