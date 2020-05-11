Are these 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds In Your Retirement Portfolio?- May 11, 2020

Our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list includes some of the best managed and best performing funds around. If you're already invested in these, congratulations! But if you're just now discovering them, don't worry. When it comes to your retirement, it's never too late to start investing in the best.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using our Zacks Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Here are the funds that have achieved the #1 (Strong Buy) Zacks Rank and have low fees.

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider Fidelity Growth Company K (FGCKX). FGCKX is a part of the Large Cap Growth mutual fund category, which invest in many large U.S. companies that are expected to grow much faster compared to other large-cap stocks. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 0.75%, management fee of 0.69%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 11.77%.

MSIF International Advantage I (MFAIX). Expense ratio: 0.98%. Management fee: 0.8%. MFAIX is a Global - Equity mutual fund. These funds invest in large markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan, and operate with very few geographical limitations. This fund has managed to produce a robust 10.19% over the last five years.

Janus Henderson Global Technology I (JATIX): 0.76% expense ratio and 0.64% management fee. JATIX is part of the Sector - Tech mutual fund category that invests in technology and lets investors own a stake in a notoriously volatile sector, but with a much more diversified approach. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 16.84% over the last five years.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.

Do You Know the Top 9 Retirement Investing Mistakes?

Investing in underperforming mutual funds is just one of the key errors that can derail your retirement plans.

To learn more, read our just-released report: 9 Retirement Mistakes You Need to Avoid.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.