Are these 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds In Your Retirement Portfolio?- May 06, 2020

If you're invested in any of the funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list, congratulations on owning some of the best managed and top-performing mutual funds. If you are lucky enough to discover our list of Top-Ranked Funds for the first time, it's never too late to start investing with the best, especially when it comes to your retirement.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using our Zacks Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Here are the funds that have achieved the #1 (Strong Buy) Zacks Rank and have low fees.

MFS Growth Fund R4 (MFEJX): 0.65% expense ratio and 0.54% management fee. MFEJX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. MFEJX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 11.64%.

Federated Kaufmann Small Cap K (FKKSX) is a stand out amongst its peers. FKKSX is a Small Cap Growth mutual fund and tends to feature small companies in up-and-coming industries and markets. With five-year annualized performance of 10.48%, expense ratio of 1.31% and management fee of 0.8%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

Fidelity Select Technology (FSPTX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. With a much more diversified approach, FSPTX--part of the Sector - Tech mutual fund category--gives investors a way to own a stake in the notoriously risky tech sector. FSPTX has an expense ratio of 0.71%, management fee of 0.54%, and annual returns of 15.86% over the past five years.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

Do You Know the Top 9 Retirement Investing Mistakes?

Investing in underperforming mutual funds is just one of the key errors that can derail your retirement plans.

To learn more, read our just-released report: 9 Retirement Mistakes You Need to Avoid.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.