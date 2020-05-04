Are these 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds In Your Retirement Portfolio?- May 04, 2020

If you're invested in any of the funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list, congratulations on owning some of the best managed and top-performing mutual funds. If you are lucky enough to discover our list of Top-Ranked Funds for the first time, it's never too late to start investing with the best, especially when it comes to your retirement.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using our Zacks Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Let's take a look at some of the highest Zacks Ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider Janus Henderson Forty R (JDCRX). JDCRX is a part of the Large Cap Growth mutual fund category, which invest in many large U.S. companies that are expected to grow much faster compared to other large-cap stocks. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 1.36%, management fee of 0.63%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 10.15%.

Red Oak Technology Select (ROGSX): 0.95% expense ratio and 0.74% management fee. With a much more diversified approach, ROGSX--part of the Sector - Tech mutual fund category--gives investors a way to own a stake in the notoriously risky tech sector. ROGSX, with annual returns of 14.13% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

Virtus KAR Small Cap Sustain Growth A (PSGAX). Expense ratio: 1.37%. Management fee: 0.81%. Five year annual return: 14.48%. PSGAX is one of many Small Cap Growth mutual funds; these funds tend to create their portfolios around stocks with market capitalization of less than $2 billion.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.