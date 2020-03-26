Are these 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds In Your Retirement Portfolio?- March 26, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are among the best managed and best performing mutual funds available. If you are just finding out about our Top-Ranked Funds list, we welcome you!

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using our Zacks Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

JPMorgan Small Cap Growth Fund R2 (JSGZX): 1.49% expense ratio and 0.65% management fee. JSGZX is one of many Small Cap Growth mutual funds; these funds tend to create their portfolios around stocks with market capitalization of less than $2 billion. With annual returns of 13.92% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

Hartford Healthcare Fund HLS IA (HIAHX): 0.91% expense ratio and 0.84% management fee. HIAHX is part of the Sector - Health category, offering investors a focus on the healthcare industry, one of the largest sectors in the American economy. HIAHX, with annual returns of 10.58% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

Columbia Select Large Cap Growth A (ELGAX): 1.11% expense ratio and 0.66% management fee. ELGAX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 10.29% over the last five years.

So, there you have it - if your advisor has you invested in any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," they are certainly earning their keep. If not, you may want to look elsewhere.

Do You Know the Top 9 Retirement Investing Mistakes?

Investing in underperforming mutual funds is just one of the key errors that can derail your retirement plans.

To learn more, read our just-released report: 9 Retirement Mistakes You Need to Avoid.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.