Are these 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds In Your Retirement Portfolio?- March 25, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are among the best managed and best performing mutual funds available. If you are just finding out about our Top-Ranked Funds list, we welcome you!

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using our Zacks Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Let's take a look at some of the highest Zacks Ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

MSIF Global Opportunity Portfolio L (MGGLX): 1.29% expense ratio and 0.74% management fee. MGGLX is a Global - Equity mutual fund. These funds invest in large markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan, and operate with very few geographical limitations. With annual returns of 17.5% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

Principal Large Cap Growth I R4 (PPUSX). Expense ratio: 0.97%. Management fee: 0.6%. PPUSX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. This fund has managed to produce a robust 12.18% over the last five years.

MFS New Discovery Fund A (MNDAX): 1.29% expense ratio and 0.88% management fee. MNDAX is a Small Cap Growth mutual fund building their portfolio around stocks with market caps under $2 billion and large growth opportunities. With a five-year annual return of 11.9%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.

