Are these 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds In Your Retirement Portfolio?- March 18, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are some of the top-performing, best managed funds available. If you're already invested in them, congratulations! If you're not, don't worry - it's never too late to start getting the advantages of these outstanding funds for your retirement.

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using our Zacks Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the highest Zacks Rank and the lowest fees.

American Funds Wash Mutl Invs R2E (RWEBX): 1.07% expense ratio and 0.23% management fee. RWEBX is a Large Cap Value mutual fund, which invests in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. RWEBX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 10.11%.

Vanguard Explorer Fund Investor (VEXPX): 0.45% expense ratio and 0.43% management fee. VEXPX is a Small Cap Growth mutual fund and tends to feature small companies in up-and-coming industries and markets. With yearly returns of 11.07% over the last five years, VEXPX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

JPMorgan Mid Cap Growth I (HLGEX): 0.93% expense ratio and 0.65% management fee. HLGEX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These mutual funds choose companies with a stock market valuation between $2 billion and $10 billion. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 12.05% over the last five years.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

