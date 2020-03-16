Are these 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds In Your Retirement Portfolio?- March 16, 2020

If you're invested in any of the funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list, congratulations on owning some of the best managed and top-performing mutual funds. If you are lucky enough to discover our list of Top-Ranked Funds for the first time, it's never too late to start investing with the best, especially when it comes to your retirement.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using our Zacks Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Here are the funds that have achieved the #1 (Strong Buy) Zacks Rank and have low fees.

Oppenheimer Gold & Special Mineral R (OGMNX) has a 1.42% expense ratio and 0.68% management fee. Sector - Precious Metal funds like OGMNX normally invest in stocks focused on the mining and production of precious metals such as gold, silver, platinum, and palladium. With yearly returns of 10.94% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

JPMorgan Large Cap Growth A (OLGAX) is a stand out amongst its peers. OLGAX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With five-year annualized performance of 13.81%, expense ratio of 0.93% and management fee of 0.45%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

MSIF Global Quality Portfolio I (MGQIX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. MGQIX is a Global - Equity mutual fund investing in bigger markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan; these kinds of funds aren't limited by geography. MGQIX has an expense ratio of 0.89%, management fee of 0.7%, and annual returns of 12% over the past five years.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.

Do You Know the Top 9 Retirement Investing Mistakes?

Investing in underperforming mutual funds is just one of the key errors that can derail your retirement plans.

To learn more, read our just-released report: 9 Retirement Mistakes You Need to Avoid.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.