Are these 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds In Your Retirement Portfolio?- March 12, 2020

If you're invested in any of the funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list, congratulations on owning some of the best managed and top-performing mutual funds. If you are lucky enough to discover our list of Top-Ranked Funds for the first time, it's never too late to start investing with the best, especially when it comes to your retirement.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using our Zacks Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Let's take a look at some of the highest Zacks Ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

Neuberger Berman Mid Cap Growth Investor (NMANX): 0.9% expense ratio and 0.76% management fee. NMANX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These funds aim to target companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion that are also expected to exhibit more extensive growth opportunities for investors than their peers. With annual returns of 10.82% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

JPMorgan Disciplined Equity I (JDESX) is a stand out amongst its peers. JDESX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. With five-year annualized performance of 10.01%, expense ratio of 0.35% and management fee of 0.25%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

American Funds Washington Mutual Investors 529F (CWMFX): 0.4% expense ratio and 0.23% management fee. CWMFX is a part of the Large Cap Value category, and invests in equities with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. With a five-year annual return of 10.77%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

