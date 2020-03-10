Are these 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds In Your Retirement Portfolio?- March 10, 2020

Our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list includes some of the best managed and best performing funds around. If you're already invested in these, congratulations! But if you're just now discovering them, don't worry. When it comes to your retirement, it's never too late to start investing in the best.

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using our Zacks Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Let's take a look at some of the highest Zacks Ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

Janus Henderson Enterprise A (JDMAX): 1.11% expense ratio and 0.64% management fee. JDMAX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These funds aim to target companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion that are also expected to exhibit more extensive growth opportunities for investors than their peers. With annual returns of 12.8% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

Oppenheimer Discovery R (ODINX): 1.33% expense ratio and 0.63% management fee. ODINX is one of many Small Cap Growth mutual funds; these funds tend to create their portfolios around stocks with market capitalization of less than $2 billion. ODINX, with annual returns of 12.3% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

BlackRock Advantage Large Cap Core S (MSLRX). Expense ratio: 0.72%. Management fee: 0.43%. Five year annual return: 10.19%. MSLRX is classified as a Large Cap Blend fund. More often than not, Large Cap Blend mutual funds invest in companies with a market cap of over $10 billion. Buying stakes in bigger companies offer these funds more stability, and are well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset.

So, there you have it - if your advisor has you invested in any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," they are certainly earning their keep. If not, you may want to look elsewhere.

