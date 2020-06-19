Are these 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds In Your Retirement Portfolio?- June 19, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are some of the top-performing, best managed funds available. If you're already invested in them, congratulations! If you're not, don't worry - it's never too late to start getting the advantages of these outstanding funds for your retirement.

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using our Zacks Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Let's take a look at some of the highest Zacks Ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider MFS Growth Fund A (MFEGX). MFEGX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 0.89%, management fee of 0.54%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 10.13%.

MSIF Global Opportunity Portfolio L (MGGLX) is a stand out amongst its peers. MGGLX is a Global - Equity mutual fund, which invests their assets in large markets, leveraging the global economy. With five-year annualized performance of 12.92%, expense ratio of 1.28% and management fee of 0.74%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

Janus Henderson Global Technology A (JATAX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. JATAX is a Sector - Tech mutual fund, allowing investors to own a stake in a notoriously volatile sector with a much more diversified approach. JATAX has an expense ratio of 0.99%, management fee of 0.64%, and annual returns of 15.23% over the past five years.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

