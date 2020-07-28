Are these 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds In Your Retirement Portfolio?- July 28, 2020

If you're invested in any of the funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list, congratulations on owning some of the best managed and top-performing mutual funds. If you are lucky enough to discover our list of Top-Ranked Funds for the first time, it's never too late to start investing with the best, especially when it comes to your retirement.

The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Our Zacks Rank covers over 19,000 mutual funds has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the highest Zacks Rank and the lowest fees.

Neuberger Berman Guardian A (NGDAX): 1.08% expense ratio and 0.76% management fee. NGDAX is a part of the Large Cap Value category, and invests in equities with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. NGDAX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 10.88%.

Fidelity Growth Discovery K (FGDKX). Expense ratio: 0.68%. Management fee: 0.57%. FGDKX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. This fund has managed to produce a robust 16.02% over the last five years.

Baird Midcap Investor (BMDSX): 1.07% expense ratio and 0.75% management fee. BMDSX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. Mid Cap Growth funds pick stocks--usually companies with a market cap between $2 billion and $10 billion--that demonstrate extensive growth opportunities for investors compared to their peers. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 11.27% over the last five years.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

