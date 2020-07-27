Are these 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds In Your Retirement Portfolio?- July 27, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are among the best managed and best performing mutual funds available. If you are just finding out about our Top-Ranked Funds list, we welcome you!

Great performance, diversification, and low fees: it's a pretty simple formula for a great mutual fund. Some are better than others, but utilizing our Zacks Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that would make great additions to long-term investors' portfolios.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

AllianzGI Convertible Fund P (ANCMX): 0.7% expense ratio and 0.57% management fee. ANCMX is a Convertible Bonds fund, which are unique investment opportunities because they have both fixed income and equity components, making them hybrid securities. With annual returns of 10.71% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

Franklin Small-Mid Cap Growth R6 (FMGGX). Expense ratio: 0.48%. Management fee: 0.46%. FMGGX is a Small Cap Growth mutual fund and tends to feature small companies in up-and-coming industries and markets. This fund has managed to produce a robust 11.78% over the last five years.

Goldman Sachs Strategic Growth IR (GSTTX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. GSTTX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. GSTTX has an expense ratio of 0.89%, management fee of 0.71%, and annual returns of 14.41% over the past five years.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

