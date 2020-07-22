Are these 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds In Your Retirement Portfolio?- July 22, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are some of the top-performing, best managed funds available. If you're already invested in them, congratulations! If you're not, don't worry - it's never too late to start getting the advantages of these outstanding funds for your retirement.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using our Zacks Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the highest Zacks Rank and the lowest fees.

Principal Mid Cap Growth R5 (PHPPX): 0.93% expense ratio and 0.65% management fee. PHPPX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These funds aim to target companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion that are also expected to exhibit more extensive growth opportunities for investors than their peers. With annual returns of 10.49% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

KP Large Cap Equity Institutional (KPLCX): 0.3% expense ratio and 0.04% management fee. KPLCX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. KPLCX, with annual returns of 10.35% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

Franklin DynaTech A (FKDNX). Expense ratio: 0.83%. Management fee: 0.46%. Five year annual return: 18.18%. FKDNX is a Sector - Tech mutual fund, allowing investors to own a stake in a notoriously volatile sector with a much more diversified approach.

So, there you have it - if your advisor has you invested in any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," they are certainly earning their keep. If not, you may want to look elsewhere.

