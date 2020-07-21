Are these 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds In Your Retirement Portfolio?- July 21, 2020

Our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list includes some of the best managed and best performing funds around. If you're already invested in these, congratulations! But if you're just now discovering them, don't worry. When it comes to your retirement, it's never too late to start investing in the best.

The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Our Zacks Rank covers over 19,000 mutual funds has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.

Let's take a look at some of the highest Zacks Ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider Neuberger Berman Mid Cap Growth Investor (NMANX). NMANX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These mutual funds choose companies with a stock market valuation between $2 billion and $10 billion. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 0.88%, management fee of 0.76%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 10.04%.

Calvert Equity Portfolio A (CSIEX). Expense ratio: 0.96%. Management fee: 0.6%. CSIEX is a part of the Large Cap Growth mutual fund category, which invest in many large U.S. companies that are expected to grow much faster compared to other large-cap stocks. This fund has managed to produce a robust 12.87% over the last five years.

American Century Fundamental Equity R (AFDRX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. AFDRX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. AFDRX has an expense ratio of 1.3%, management fee of 0.84%, and annual returns of 10.13% over the past five years.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

