Are these 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds In Your Retirement Portfolio?- July 16, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are among the best managed and best performing mutual funds available. If you are just finding out about our Top-Ranked Funds list, we welcome you!

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using our Zacks Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Here are the funds that have achieved the #1 (Strong Buy) Zacks Rank and have low fees.

Fidelity Trend Fund (FTRNX): 0.63% expense ratio and 0.46% management fee. FTRNX is a Global - Equity mutual fund investing in bigger markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan; these kinds of funds aren't limited by geography. With annual returns of 15.69% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

JPMorgan Tax Aware Equity C (JPECX) is a stand out amongst its peers. JPECX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. With five-year annualized performance of 10.31%, expense ratio of 1.45% and management fee of 0.35%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

AB Small Cap Growth A (QUASX): 1.14% expense ratio and 0.75% management fee. QUASX is a Small Cap Growth mutual fund building their portfolio around stocks with market caps under $2 billion and large growth opportunities. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 12.86% over the last five years.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

