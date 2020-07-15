Are these 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds In Your Retirement Portfolio?- July 15, 2020

If you're invested in any of the funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list, congratulations on owning some of the best managed and top-performing mutual funds. If you are lucky enough to discover our list of Top-Ranked Funds for the first time, it's never too late to start investing with the best, especially when it comes to your retirement.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using our Zacks Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Here are the funds that have achieved the #1 (Strong Buy) Zacks Rank and have low fees.

Lord Abbett Developing Growth F (LADFX) has a 0.8% expense ratio and 0.51% management fee. LADFX is a Small Cap Growth mutual fund and tends to feature small companies in up-and-coming industries and markets. With yearly returns of 11.31% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

American Funds Growth Fund of America R2E (RGEBX): 1.11% expense ratio and 0.27% management fee. RGEBX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. With yearly returns of 12.33% over the last five years, RGEBX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

Victory RS Global Growth R (RGGKX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. RGGKX is a Global - Equity mutual fund. These funds invest in large markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan, and operate with very few geographical limitations. RGGKX has an expense ratio of 1.1%, management fee of 0.8%, and annual returns of 12.92% over the past five years.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

