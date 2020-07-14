Are these 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds In Your Retirement Portfolio?- July 14, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are some of the top-performing, best managed funds available. If you're already invested in them, congratulations! If you're not, don't worry - it's never too late to start getting the advantages of these outstanding funds for your retirement.

The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Our Zacks Rank covers over 19,000 mutual funds has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.

Let's take a look at some of the highest Zacks Ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

Harbor Mid Cap Growth Institutional (HAMGX): 0.88% expense ratio and 0.75% management fee. HAMGX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These mutual funds choose companies with a stock market valuation between $2 billion and $10 billion. With annual returns of 14.7% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

Laudus US Large Cap Growth (LGILX) is a stand out amongst its peers. LGILX is a part of the Large Cap Growth mutual fund category, which invest in many large U.S. companies that are expected to grow much faster compared to other large-cap stocks. With five-year annualized performance of 15.74%, expense ratio of 0.74% and management fee of 0.63%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

Vanguard International Growth Investor (VWIGX). Expense ratio: 0.44%. Management fee: 0.41%. Five year annual return: 11.76%. VWIGX is a Non US - Equity fund. Many of these funds like to allocate across emerging and developed markets, and will often focus on all cap levels.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

Do You Know the Top 9 Retirement Investing Mistakes?

Investing in underperforming mutual funds is just one of the key errors that can derail your retirement plans.

To learn more, read our just-released report: 9 Retirement Mistakes You Need to Avoid.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.