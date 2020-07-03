Are these 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds In Your Retirement Portfolio?- July 03, 2020

If you're invested in any of the funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list, congratulations on owning some of the best managed and top-performing mutual funds. If you are lucky enough to discover our list of Top-Ranked Funds for the first time, it's never too late to start investing with the best, especially when it comes to your retirement.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using our Zacks Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the highest Zacks Rank and the lowest fees.

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider Janus Henderson Forty S (JARTX). JARTX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 1.18%, management fee of 0.63%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 10.44%.

Baron Global Advantage Fund Retail (BGAFX): 1.15% expense ratio and 0.85% management fee. BGAFX is a Global - Equity mutual fund investing in bigger markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan; these kinds of funds aren't limited by geography. BGAFX, with annual returns of 12.79% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

Matthews China Small Companies Investor (MCSMX): 1.42% expense ratio and 1% management fee. MCSMX is classified as a Pacific Rim - Equity fund, and these types of mutual funds see big investment opportunities in the dominant export-focused markets of Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan, and Korea. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 13.59% over the last five years.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.

