Are these 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds In Your Retirement Portfolio?- January 31, 2020

Our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list includes some of the best managed and best performing funds around. If you're already invested in these, congratulations! But if you're just now discovering them, don't worry. When it comes to your retirement, it's never too late to start investing in the best.

The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Our Zacks Rank covers over 19,000 mutual funds has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider Janus Henderson Enterprise D (JANEX). JANEX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. Mid Cap Growth funds pick stocks--usually companies with a market cap between $2 billion and $10 billion--that demonstrate extensive growth opportunities for investors compared to their peers. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 0.81%, management fee of 0.64%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 14.42%.

JPMorgan Equity Income Fund R6 (OIEJX): 0.48% expense ratio and 0.4% management fee. OIEJX is a Large Cap Blend fund, targeting companies with market caps of over $10 billion. These funds offer investors a stability, and are perfect for people with a "buy and hold" mindset. OIEJX, with annual returns of 10.04% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

American Funds Wash Mutl Invs R2E (RWEBX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. RWEBX is a Large Cap Value mutual fund, which invests in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. RWEBX has an expense ratio of 1.09%, management fee of 0.23%, and annual returns of 10.11% over the past five years.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

