Are these 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds In Your Retirement Portfolio?- January 29, 2020

Our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list includes some of the best managed and best performing funds around. If you're already invested in these, congratulations! But if you're just now discovering them, don't worry. When it comes to your retirement, it's never too late to start investing in the best.

The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Our Zacks Rank covers over 19,000 mutual funds has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.

Let's take a look at some of the highest Zacks Ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

MFS Research R4 (MFRJX) has a 0.55% expense ratio and 0.43% management fee. MFRJX is a part of the Large Cap Growth mutual fund category, which invest in many large U.S. companies that are expected to grow much faster compared to other large-cap stocks. With yearly returns of 11.73% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

Fidelity Select Technology (FSPTX): 0.71% expense ratio and 0.54% management fee. With a much more diversified approach, FSPTX--part of the Sector - Tech mutual fund category--gives investors a way to own a stake in the notoriously risky tech sector. FSPTX, with annual returns of 19.94% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

Victory Sycamore Small Company Opportunity R (GOGFX). Expense ratio: 1.46%. Management fee: 0.76%. Five year annual return: 10.43%. GOGFX is a Small Cap Value mutual fund option, which typically invest in companies with market caps under $2 billion.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.

