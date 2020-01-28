Are these 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds In Your Retirement Portfolio?- January 28, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are some of the top-performing, best managed funds available. If you're already invested in them, congratulations! If you're not, don't worry - it's never too late to start getting the advantages of these outstanding funds for your retirement.

Great performance, diversification, and low fees: it's a pretty simple formula for a great mutual fund. Some are better than others, but utilizing our Zacks Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that would make great additions to long-term investors' portfolios.

Let's take a look at some of the highest Zacks Ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

American Funds Washington Mutual Investors R4 (RWMEX): 0.64% expense ratio and 0.23% management fee. RWMEX is a Large Cap Value mutual fund, which invests in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. RWMEX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 10.54%.

Principal Large Cap Growth I R2 (PPUNX). Expense ratio: 1.34%. Management fee: 0.6%. PPUNX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. This fund has managed to produce a robust 11.54% over the last five years.

TIAA-CREF Social Choice Equity Premier (TRPSX). Expense ratio: 0.33%. Management fee: 0.15%. Five year annual return: 10.54%. TRPSX is a Large Cap Blend fund, targeting companies with market caps of over $10 billion. These funds offer investors a stability, and are perfect for people with a "buy and hold" mindset.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

