Are these 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds In Your Retirement Portfolio?- January 24, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are some of the top-performing, best managed funds available. If you're already invested in them, congratulations! If you're not, don't worry - it's never too late to start getting the advantages of these outstanding funds for your retirement.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using our Zacks Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Here are the funds that have achieved the #1 (Strong Buy) Zacks Rank and have low fees.

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider MassMutual Select Mid Cap Growth R5 (MGRFX). MGRFX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These funds aim to target companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion that are also expected to exhibit more extensive growth opportunities for investors than their peers. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 0.81%, management fee of 0.69%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 12.87%.

JPMorgan Tax Aware Equity C (JPECX) is a stand out amongst its peers. JPECX is classified as a Large Cap Blend fund. More often than not, Large Cap Blend mutual funds invest in companies with a market cap of over $10 billion. Buying stakes in bigger companies offer these funds more stability, and are well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. With five-year annualized performance of 10.44%, expense ratio of 1.44% and management fee of 0.35%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

MFS Growth Fund R3 (MFEHX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. MFEHX is a part of the Large Cap Growth mutual fund category, which invest in many large U.S. companies that are expected to grow much faster compared to other large-cap stocks. MFEHX has an expense ratio of 0.91%, management fee of 0.55%, and annual returns of 14.97% over the past five years.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

