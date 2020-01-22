Are these 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds In Your Retirement Portfolio?- January 22, 2020
The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are among the best managed and best performing mutual funds available. If you are just finding out about our Top-Ranked Funds list, we welcome you!
Great performance, diversification, and low fees: it's a pretty simple formula for a great mutual fund. Some are better than others, but utilizing our Zacks Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that would make great additions to long-term investors' portfolios.
Here are the funds that have achieved the #1 (Strong Buy) Zacks Rank and have low fees.
AB Small Cap Growth I (QUAIX): 0.9% expense ratio and 0.75% management fee. QUAIX is a Small Cap Growth mutual fund and tends to feature small companies in up-and-coming industries and markets. With annual returns of 14.05% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.
MSIF Global Quality Portfolio IS (MGQSX): 0.84% expense ratio and 0.7% management fee. MGQSX is a Global - Equity mutual fund, which invests their assets in large markets, leveraging the global economy. MGQSX, with annual returns of 12.04% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.
Dreyfus US Equity Fund Y (DPUYX). Expense ratio: 0.8%. Management fee: 0.75%. Five year annual return: 11.77%. DPUYX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks.
We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.
