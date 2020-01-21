Are these 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds In Your Retirement Portfolio?- January 21, 2020

If you're invested in any of the funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list, congratulations on owning some of the best managed and top-performing mutual funds. If you are lucky enough to discover our list of Top-Ranked Funds for the first time, it's never too late to start investing with the best, especially when it comes to your retirement.

Great performance, diversification, and low fees: it's a pretty simple formula for a great mutual fund. Some are better than others, but utilizing our Zacks Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that would make great additions to long-term investors' portfolios.

Here are the funds that have achieved the #1 (Strong Buy) Zacks Rank and have low fees.

Hirtle Callaghan Institutional Growth Equity HCS (HCIGX) has a 0.23% expense ratio and 0.17% management fee. HCIGX is an All Cap Growth mutual fund. In order to increase diversification, these funds have holdings across small, medium, and large-cap levels. With yearly returns of 14% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

AB Large Cap Growth Adviser (APGYX): 0.63% expense ratio and 0.51% management fee. APGYX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With yearly returns of 15.55% over the last five years, APGYX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

Virtus KAR Small-Cap Core A (PKSAX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. PKSAX is a Small Cap Blend mutual fund, allowing investors a way to diversify their funds among various types of small-cap stocks. PKSAX has an expense ratio of 1.29%, management fee of 0.75%, and annual returns of 15.49% over the past five years.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

