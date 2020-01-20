Are these 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds In Your Retirement Portfolio?- January 20, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are among the best managed and best performing mutual funds available. If you are just finding out about our Top-Ranked Funds list, we welcome you!

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using our Zacks Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Here are the funds that have achieved the #1 (Strong Buy) Zacks Rank and have low fees.

AQR TM Large Cap Momentum Style I (ATMOX) has a 0.4% expense ratio and 0.25% management fee. ATMOX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. With yearly returns of 10.32% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

Hartford Core Equity Y (HGIYX): 0.42% expense ratio and 0.35% management fee. HGIYX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. HGIYX, with annual returns of 12.71% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

Franklin Small Cap Growth R6 (FSMLX): 0.64% expense ratio and 0.62% management fee. FSMLX is a Small Cap Growth mutual fund building their portfolio around stocks with market caps under $2 billion and large growth opportunities. With a five-year annual return of 10.58%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

So, there you have it - if your advisor has you invested in any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," they are certainly earning their keep. If not, you may want to look elsewhere.

