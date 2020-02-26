Are these 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds In Your Retirement Portfolio?- February 26, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are among the best managed and best performing mutual funds available. If you are just finding out about our Top-Ranked Funds list, we welcome you!

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using our Zacks Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the highest Zacks Rank and the lowest fees.

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider Janus Henderson Research D (JNRFX). JNRFX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 0.68%, management fee of 0.53%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 12.19%.

Selected American Shares D (SLADX) is a stand out amongst its peers. SLADX is classified as a Large Cap Blend fund. More often than not, Large Cap Blend mutual funds invest in companies with a market cap of over $10 billion. Buying stakes in bigger companies offer these funds more stability, and are well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. With five-year annualized performance of 10.23%, expense ratio of 0.66% and management fee of 0.55%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

JPMorgan Mid Cap Growth Fund R2 (JMGZX). Expense ratio: 1.48%. Management fee: 0.65%. Five year annual return: 11.47%. JMGZX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These mutual funds choose companies with a stock market valuation between $2 billion and $10 billion.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.

