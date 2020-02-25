Are these 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds In Your Retirement Portfolio?- February 25, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are some of the top-performing, best managed funds available. If you're already invested in them, congratulations! If you're not, don't worry - it's never too late to start getting the advantages of these outstanding funds for your retirement.

The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Our Zacks Rank covers over 19,000 mutual funds has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

MSIF International Advantage A (MFAPX) has a 1.28% expense ratio and 0.8% management fee. MFAPX is a Global - Equity mutual fund investing in bigger markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan; these kinds of funds aren't limited by geography. With yearly returns of 13.54% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

American Funds Growth Fund of America R1 (RGAAX) is a stand out amongst its peers. RGAAX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With five-year annualized performance of 11.51%, expense ratio of 1.42% and management fee of 0.27%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

Fidelity Select Health Care (FSPHX): 0.71% expense ratio and 0.54% management fee. FSPHX is part of the Sector - Health category, offering investors a focus on the healthcare industry, one of the largest sectors in the American economy. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 10.76% over the last five years.

So, there you have it - if your advisor has you invested in any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," they are certainly earning their keep. If not, you may want to look elsewhere.

