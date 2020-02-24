Are these 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds In Your Retirement Portfolio?- February 24, 2020

If you're invested in any of the funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list, congratulations on owning some of the best managed and top-performing mutual funds. If you are lucky enough to discover our list of Top-Ranked Funds for the first time, it's never too late to start investing with the best, especially when it comes to your retirement.

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using our Zacks Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the highest Zacks Rank and the lowest fees.

Jensen Quality Growth Fund I (JENIX): 0.61% expense ratio and 0.49% management fee. JENIX is a part of the Large Cap Growth mutual fund category, which invest in many large U.S. companies that are expected to grow much faster compared to other large-cap stocks. JENIX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 13.35%.

American Funds Washington Mutual Investors R5 (RWMFX): 0.33% expense ratio and 0.23% management fee. RWMFX is a part of the Large Cap Value category, and invests in equities with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. With yearly returns of 10.87% over the last five years, RWMFX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

Russell Select US Equity Y (RTDYX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. RTDYX is classified as a Large Cap Blend fund. More often than not, Large Cap Blend mutual funds invest in companies with a market cap of over $10 billion. Buying stakes in bigger companies offer these funds more stability, and are well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. RTDYX has an expense ratio of 0.37%, management fee of 0.3%, and annual returns of 10.99% over the past five years.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

