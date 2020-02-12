Are these 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds In Your Retirement Portfolio?- February 12, 2020

Our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list includes some of the best managed and best performing funds around. If you're already invested in these, congratulations! But if you're just now discovering them, don't worry. When it comes to your retirement, it's never too late to start investing in the best.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using our Zacks Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider MSIF Global Opportunity Portfolio A (MGGPX). MGGPX is a Global - Equity mutual fund. These funds invest in large markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan, and operate with very few geographical limitations. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 1.23%, management fee of 0.74%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 16.39%.

T. Rowe Price Institutional Small-Cap Stock (TRSSX) is a stand out amongst its peers. TRSSX is a Small Cap Blend mutual fund, and usually targets stocks with market caps of less than $2 billion, letting investors diversify their funds among other kinds of small-cap equities. With five-year annualized performance of 11.58%, expense ratio of 0.66% and management fee of 0.65%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

Laudus US Large Cap Growth (LGILX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. LGILX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. LGILX has an expense ratio of 0.75%, management fee of 0.63%, and annual returns of 14.16% over the past five years.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.

