Are these 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds In Your Retirement Portfolio?- February 05, 2020

Our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list includes some of the best managed and best performing funds around. If you're already invested in these, congratulations! But if you're just now discovering them, don't worry. When it comes to your retirement, it's never too late to start investing in the best.

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using our Zacks Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Here are the funds that have achieved the #1 (Strong Buy) Zacks Rank and have low fees.

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Growth 1.0 (CAPEX). CAPEX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 0.48%, management fee of 0.45%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 10.98%.

Neuberger Berman Mid Cap Growth Adviser (NBMBX): 1.21% expense ratio and 0.9% management fee. NBMBX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These mutual funds choose companies with a stock market valuation between $2 billion and $10 billion. With yearly returns of 10.47% over the last five years, NBMBX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

T. Rowe Price Capital Opportunity A (PACOX). Expense ratio: 0.93%. Management fee: 0.49%. Five year annual return: 11.8%. PACOX is a Large Cap Blend fund, targeting companies with market caps of over $10 billion. These funds offer investors a stability, and are perfect for people with a "buy and hold" mindset.

So, there you have it - if your advisor has you invested in any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," they are certainly earning their keep. If not, you may want to look elsewhere.

