Are these 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds In Your Retirement Portfolio?- February 04, 2020

Our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list includes some of the best managed and best performing funds around. If you're already invested in these, congratulations! But if you're just now discovering them, don't worry. When it comes to your retirement, it's never too late to start investing in the best.

Great performance, diversification, and low fees: it's a pretty simple formula for a great mutual fund. Some are better than others, but utilizing our Zacks Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that would make great additions to long-term investors' portfolios.

Let's take a look at some of the highest Zacks Ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider MFS Growth Fund R4 (MFEJX). MFEJX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 0.66%, management fee of 0.55%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 15.26%.

VALIC Company II Socially Responsible Fund (VCSRX): 0.56% expense ratio and 0.25% management fee. VCSRX is classified as a Large Cap Blend fund. More often than not, Large Cap Blend mutual funds invest in companies with a market cap of over $10 billion. Buying stakes in bigger companies offer these funds more stability, and are well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. VCSRX, with annual returns of 10.96% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

Harbor Large Cap Value Investor (HILVX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. HILVX is a Large Cap Value fund. These funds invest in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. HILVX has an expense ratio of 1.05%, management fee of 0.6%, and annual returns of 11.79% over the past five years.

So, there you have it - if your advisor has you invested in any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," they are certainly earning their keep. If not, you may want to look elsewhere.

