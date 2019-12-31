Are these 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds In Your Retirement Portfolio?- December 31, 2019
If you're invested in any of the funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list, congratulations on owning some of the best managed and top-performing mutual funds. If you are lucky enough to discover our list of Top-Ranked Funds for the first time, it's never too late to start investing with the best, especially when it comes to your retirement.
How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using our Zacks Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.
Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the highest Zacks Rank and the lowest fees.
VALIC Company I Large Cap Growth Fund (VLCGX): 0.75% expense ratio and 0.64% management fee. VLCGX is a part of the Large Cap Growth mutual fund category, which invest in many large U.S. companies that are expected to grow much faster compared to other large-cap stocks. VLCGX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 12.68%.
Hartford Core Equity Y (HGIYX) is a stand out amongst its peers. HGIYX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. With five-year annualized performance of 12.33%, expense ratio of 0.42% and management fee of 0.35%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.
Fidelity Advisor Small Cap Growth I (FCIGX). Expense ratio: 1.06%. Management fee: 0.84%. Five year annual return: 14.27%. FCIGX is a Small Cap Growth mutual fund building their portfolio around stocks with market caps under $2 billion and large growth opportunities.
We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.
