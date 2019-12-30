Are these 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds In Your Retirement Portfolio?- December 30, 2019
The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are some of the top-performing, best managed funds available. If you're already invested in them, congratulations! If you're not, don't worry - it's never too late to start getting the advantages of these outstanding funds for your retirement.
Great performance, diversification, and low fees: it's a pretty simple formula for a great mutual fund. Some are better than others, but utilizing our Zacks Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that would make great additions to long-term investors' portfolios.
Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the highest Zacks Rank and the lowest fees.
Diamond Hill Large Cap Fund Y (DHLYX): 0.55% expense ratio and 0.5% management fee. DHLYX is classified as a Large Cap Blend fund. More often than not, Large Cap Blend mutual funds invest in companies with a market cap of over $10 billion. Buying stakes in bigger companies offer these funds more stability, and are well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. DHLYX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 11.05%.
MFS Global Growth R6 (MWOKX). Expense ratio: 1.05%. Management fee: 0.9%. MWOKX is a Global - Equity mutual fund. These funds invest in large markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan, and operate with very few geographical limitations. This fund has managed to produce a robust 11.01% over the last five years.
T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth R (RRBGX). Expense ratio: 1.22%. Management fee: 0.56%. Five year annual return: 13.54%. RRBGX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks.
We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.
