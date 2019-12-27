Are these 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds In Your Retirement Portfolio?- December 27, 2019

Our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list includes some of the best managed and best performing funds around. If you're already invested in these, congratulations! But if you're just now discovering them, don't worry. When it comes to your retirement, it's never too late to start investing in the best.

The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Our Zacks Rank covers over 19,000 mutual funds has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider Victory Sycamore Established Value Y (VEVYX). VEVYX is a Mid Cap Value fund, which usually invests in companies with a stock market valuation between $2 billion and $10 billion. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 0.62%, management fee of 0.45%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 10.46%.

Fidelity Series Growth Company (FCGSX) is a stand out amongst its peers. FCGSX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With five-year annualized performance of 14.42%, expense ratio of 0.01% and management fee of 0%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

Janus Henderson Enterprise Institutional (JAAGX): 0.72% expense ratio and 0.64% management fee. JAAGX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These mutual funds choose companies with a stock market valuation between $2 billion and $10 billion. With a five-year annual return of 15.42%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

