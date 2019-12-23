Are these 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds In Your Retirement Portfolio?- December 23, 2019

If you're invested in any of the funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list, congratulations on owning some of the best managed and top-performing mutual funds. If you are lucky enough to discover our list of Top-Ranked Funds for the first time, it's never too late to start investing with the best, especially when it comes to your retirement.

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using our Zacks Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the highest Zacks Rank and the lowest fees.

Columbia Seligman Communications and Information R (SCIRX): 1.49% expense ratio and 0.87% management fee. SCIRX is a Sector - Tech mutual fund, allowing investors to own a stake in a notoriously volatile sector with a much more diversified approach. With annual returns of 16.92% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

Principal Mid Cap R1 (PMSBX) is a stand out amongst its peers. PMSBX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These mutual funds choose companies with a stock market valuation between $2 billion and $10 billion. With five-year annualized performance of 12.58%, expense ratio of 1.47% and management fee of 0.58%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

AQR Large Cap Momentum Style I (AMOMX): 0.4% expense ratio and 0.25% management fee. AMOMX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 10.22% over the last five years.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

