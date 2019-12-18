Are these 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds In Your Retirement Portfolio?- December 18, 2019

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are among the best managed and best performing mutual funds available. If you are just finding out about our Top-Ranked Funds list, we welcome you!

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using our Zacks Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Here are the funds that have achieved the #1 (Strong Buy) Zacks Rank and have low fees.

City Natural Rochdale US Core Equity & Income Institutional (CNRUX) has a 0.54% expense ratio and 0.4% management fee. CNRUX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. With yearly returns of 11.84% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

VY T. Rower Price Diversified Mid Cap Growth Advisor (IAXAX): 1.28% expense ratio and 0.74% management fee. IAXAX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These funds aim to target companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion that are also expected to exhibit more extensive growth opportunities for investors than their peers. With yearly returns of 11.81% over the last five years, IAXAX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

Oppenheimer Discovery Y (ODIYX): 0.84% expense ratio and 0.63% management fee. ODIYX is a Small Cap Growth mutual fund building their portfolio around stocks with market caps under $2 billion and large growth opportunities. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 12.59% over the last five years.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

