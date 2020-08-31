Are these 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds In Your Retirement Portfolio?- August 31, 2020
If you're invested in any of the funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list, congratulations on owning some of the best managed and top-performing mutual funds. If you are lucky enough to discover our list of Top-Ranked Funds for the first time, it's never too late to start investing with the best, especially when it comes to your retirement.
Great performance, diversification, and low fees: it's a pretty simple formula for a great mutual fund. Some are better than others, but utilizing our Zacks Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that would make great additions to long-term investors' portfolios.
Let's take a look at some of the highest Zacks Ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.
If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider Oppenheimer Discovery A (OPOCX). OPOCX is a Small Cap Growth mutual fund building their portfolio around stocks with market caps under $2 billion and large growth opportunities. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 1.08%, management fee of 0.62%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 11.64%.
American Century Global Growth Institutional (AGGIX) is a stand out amongst its peers. AGGIX is a Global - Equity mutual fund investing in bigger markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan; these kinds of funds aren't limited by geography. With five-year annualized performance of 10.28%, expense ratio of 0.88% and management fee of 0.87%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.
Baird Midcap Investor (BMDSX): 1.07% expense ratio and 0.75% management fee. BMDSX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. Mid Cap Growth funds pick stocks--usually companies with a market cap between $2 billion and $10 billion--that demonstrate extensive growth opportunities for investors compared to their peers. With a five-year annual return of 11.27%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.
We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.
